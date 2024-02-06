Shilpakala Academy's National Pitha Festival underway

06 February, 2024, 08:50 pm
Shilpakala Academy&#039;s National Pitha Festival underway

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is organising National Pitha Festival 2024 to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of traditional sweets.

The festival is being held simultaneously in 64 districts across the country from 31 January to 10 February, reads a press release. 

Pitha artists from remote areas of the country and district upazilas are participating in this year's fair. Every day visitors get to experience the rich taste of pitha and folk cultural performances.

Shilpakala Academy / Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy / Pitha Festival

