Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy celebrates golden jubilee

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) is undertaking year-long programmes to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Ministry of Culture Secretary Khalil Ahmed will inaugurate the opening ceremony as the chief guest in Dhaka on Monday (19 February), reads a press release.

BSA Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed will deliver the welcome speech and Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky will preside over the event.

On the occasion of the golden jubilee, a special 'Art Market' is being organised from 19 February to 3 March at BSA premises to showcase and sell contemporary artworks and art products created by artists and art-entrepreneurs.