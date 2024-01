Shilpakala Academy DG Liaquat Ali Lucky to get lifetime achievement award in Kolkata

On the occasion of their 34th anniversary, Kolkata-based theatre organisation Sukhchar Pancham is conferring "Jiban Kriti Samman" (Lifetime Achievement Award) to Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and chairman of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation.

He will be awarded this honour on Sunday (21 January) in Kolkata, reads a press release.

Prolific dramatist Liaquat Ali Lucky has taken Bengali drama to international level and drama exposure in Bangladesh to newer heights. Sukhchar Pancham is awarding the lifetime achievement award to this renowned actor, director, organiser, folk music artist and dramatist in recognition of his tireless efforts to elevate children's drama at international and domestic level.