Chance Perdomo, star of 'Gen V' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' dies at 27

Chance Perdomo, the British American actor known for his roles in the television series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, has passed away in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27.

According to statements from his representatives, no other individuals were involved in the accident. However, specific details regarding the location or date of the incident have not been disclosed, reports The Guardian.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," a statement from his reps said.

"We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother," the statement adds.

Perdomo's most recent role was in Gen V, a spinoff of the superhero parody-drama The Boys, where he portrayed Andre Anderson, one of the leads known for his ability to manipulate the world using magnetic forces.

He also notably portrayed Ambrose Spellman in all four seasons of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Born in 1996 in Los Angeles, Perdomo was raised in Southampton, England. He later relocated to London and became part of the National Youth Theatre.

In 2018, Perdomo received a Bafta nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the dramatization Killed by My Debt. In the film, he portrayed Jerome Rogers, a self-employed courier who tragically took his own life at the age of 20 in 2016, overwhelmed by the financial burden of two traffic fines.

