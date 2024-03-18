Eugene Levy hints at retirement from acting

Splash

Hindustan Times
18 March, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 12:37 pm

Related News

Eugene Levy hints at retirement from acting

Eugene Levy has shared his thoughts on taking a retirement from acting and said that there is ‘nothing wrong’ in that decision.

Hindustan Times
18 March, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 12:37 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times/AP
Photo: Hindustan Times/AP

Eugene Levy is not afraid of retirement. The actor, who has been working in the industry for more than three decades, has revealed in a new interview with The Independent about the possibility of stepping down from acting.

During the promotions for the Apple TV+ reality series The Reluctant Traveler, the actor shared his views on retirement.

He said, "I'm not afraid of retirement. I love it when I have nothing on the agenda, I really do. I love getting up and the only big decision is where to go for lunch. There's nothing wrong with that."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Eugene further added that in the future he will prioritize projects that do not take up large time commitments.

I'll take on jobs that I find really interesting, and jobs that won't be too time-consuming — but I don't think I'd get into another series where you're working six days a week for five months straight. Not ruling anything out. Including retirement, but I think there's still a few jobs in me left."

Eugene has appeared in a number of memorable projects, including American Pie, Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman. He recently shot to resurgence with his act in Schitt's Creek, the Emmy-winning show which ran from 2015 to 2020.

He also won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for it. The 77-year-old actor and comedian received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Eugene will be joining season 4 of Only Murders in the Building for a recurring role. Season 3 finale wrapped up in October 2023, leaving viewers on a suspenseful cliffhanger. Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, the trio at the centre, are eagerly gearing up for the next mysterious murder to solve.

Eugene Levy / Schitt's Creek / Actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Galloway’s support for Palestine has been one of his most defining features, helping him win the Rochdale constituency. Photo: Bloomberg

George Galloway: The defiant British voice returns to the corridors of power

1h | Panorama
Dr Naomi Hossain. Sketch: TBS

You cannot expect lasting change without holding the powerful accountable: Dr Naomi Hossain

2h | Panorama
The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

1d | Panorama
Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

37m | Videos
Air taxi to be launched in India

Air taxi to be launched in India

1h | Videos
Mithapukur Mosque: A Religious Heritage

Mithapukur Mosque: A Religious Heritage

10h | Videos
Impact of recession in international trade on ICD

Impact of recession in international trade on ICD

3h | Videos