TV actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest

Splash

Hindustan Times
20 February, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 01:30 pm

Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Television actor Rituraj Singh has died due to cardiac arrest. He was 59. As per Times Now News, his close friend and actor Amit Behl has confirmed his death.

As per the report, Rituraj died on Monday night. He was recently hospitalised as he was suffering from a pancreatic disease.

Quoting Amit, Times Now News reported, "Yes, he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas, returned home, had some cardiac complications, and passed away."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), actor Arshad Warsi wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…"

Rituraj has starred in many shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, Adaalat, Diya and Aur Baati Hum. He also played the role of Balwant Choudhary in the TV serial Laado 2.

The actor has also featured in films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Vash- Possessed by the Obsessed and Thunivu (2023). His last film was Yaariyan 2 which released last year.

Rituraj was also part of several web series, including The Test Case, Hey Prabhu, Criminal, Abhay, Bandish Bandits, Never Kiss Your Best Friend and Made in Heaven season 2. Before his death, he played the role of Yashpal in the serial Anupamaa.

