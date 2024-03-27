Cillian Murphy to star in film adaptation 'Blood Runs Coal'

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 09:41 am

Cillian Murphy poses in the winner&#039;s room with his award for Leading Actor for &quot;Oppenheimer&quot; during the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London Britain February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Cillian Murphy poses in the winner's room with his award for Leading Actor for "Oppenheimer" during the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London Britain February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Cillian Murphy will be starring in Universal Pictures film adaptation of Mark A. Bradley's novel, "Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America." Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth will be working on adapting the film.

The story of the film adaptation takes place in Pennsylvania's coal mines in the 1960's and revolves around Joseph, who is an insider of the trade union, and his family, who are murdered in their farmhouse. The story tells the true tale of Yablonski who worked for reforms for better conditions for miners. 

Cillian Murphy recently won the Oscars for Best Actor for his role in 'Oppenheimer'. He is also known for his others roles in films such as, 'Dunkirk', 'Inception', and 'The Dark Knight'

