Mir Rabby’s decision to become a full-time actor pays off

Actor Mir Rabby was at a crossroads before the Valentine's Day release of 'Buk Pocketer Golpo' on YouTube.

Before this transformative release, Rabby faced uncertainty about his acting career. Transitioning between jobs presented a significant hurdle. He pondered over which project might solidify his career trajectory; a situation made more pressing as he had recently left a secure position at a marketing agency for the unpredictable world of acting.

A turning point was what he desperately sought. He really needed a win. Fortunately, the YouTube drama provided exactly that.

Directed by Zahid Pritom, the drama, streamed by nearly 5.9 million viewers (as of last week), became a pivotal moment in Mir Rabby's career, creating new avenues for him. In fact, he has been receiving an overwhelming number of proposals for new roles, and he has been thoroughly enjoying this new step in his career.

"The experience is amazing. I am overwhelmed by the audience's love, but at the same time, I am under a kind of pressure too. The kind of projects I look forward to are far too few, and the projects I do not want to do are the popular ones," said Rabby.

On top of this, the actor is also eagerly waiting for the release of his other completed works before diving into a new project. Viewers will also get to see Rabby on director Alok Hasan's short film 'Nishiddho', which will be released under Tiger Media's Youtube channel. He is also set for another Zahid Pritom project, which is to be released during Eid.

Regarding his plans for his acting career in the changed circumstances, Rabby said, "now, I only want to move forward with acting. If directors can present me to the audience through newer roles, I want to continue solely with acting."

Rabby has been involved with stage dramas since his early childhood. He was a regular on the stages of Jhenaidah until his Higher Secondary education. After moving to Dhaka, he continued with his studies and worked in the entertainment industry. During this time, he was involved in behind-the-scenes work.

He came into the spotlight as a radio jockey. He was also regularly heard as a voice-over artist in commercials. Among his acting credits are roles in the series 'Coffee House' directed by Mezbaur Rahman Sumon, and the movie 'Zero Degree' by Animesh Aich. However, he was not acting regularly.

Afterwards, he reduced his focus on acting upon joining an advertising agency. But a while ago, he was drawn back to acting and decided to change his course; a decision that has finally yielded results for him.

Why did he leave his stable job at the advertising agency?

"I had actually started the process of leaving the advertising agency during the pandemic. At that time, I really thought acting was my true calling. If I could make a living from this field, why not? Since then, I started acting again. I am now seeing the results," explained Rabby.

'Taqdir,' 'Bhalo Theko Phool,' 'Teerondaaz,' 'Bhrom' and 'Internsheep' are few of the OTT contents Rabby has appeared in. Rabby is also interested in appearing in mainstream commercial films.

"I had the taste of working in movies a long time ago. Of course, I am down for acting in such movies [commercial] but it's mainly up to directors and producers if they want me," concluded Rabby.