Apurba not sued of embezzlement, suer comes to mutual agreement

In the allegations against the actor, the media company said Apurba signed a contract for 24 dramas with the company. The actor took Tk 33 lakh of the Tk 50 lakh contract. However, he only finished 9 dramas.

Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba

The allegations of embezzlement against popular actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba were brought forth within just two days by the Television and Digital Program Producers Association of Bangladesh (Telepab) and the Actors' Equity Bangladesh in a meeting on 16 March. 

In the allegations against the actor, the media company said Apurba signed a contract for 24 dramas with the company. The actor took Tk 33 lakh of the Tk 50 lakh contract. However, he only finished 9 dramas.

In the meeting it was clarified the allegations were not merely a matter of personal animosity, but rather a complex contractual issue. 

Actor Apurvo and Alpha i's managing director Shahriar Karim Bhuiyan were present at the meeting. 

At the end of the meeting, they said that the whole matter happened due to a lack of communication and coordination.

In the statement, they were informed that the complications that have arisen regarding the work contract between actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba and the production company Alpha i Studios recently, both parties complained to the Producers Association of Bangladesh (Telepab) and the Actors' Equity Bangladesh. 

It was evident to all at the meeting that both parties had not fully performed as per the agreement. 

According to the contract, "Ziaul Faruq acted in 9 dramas. And for the rest of the dramas, both sides have agreed to do no more. In that case, the advance payment for the play which remains to be paid to the actor Apurba, will be coordinated by both parties."

In the written statement of the two organisations, it is also said that the incident is not embezzlement in any way, it is a contractual complication. 
 
Earlier, Alpha i sent a legal notice on 3 March accusing Apurba of embezzlement and breach of contract. 

After that, on 11 March a written complaint was given to Actors' Equity Bangladesh and Telepab.

 

