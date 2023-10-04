British-Bangladeshi fashion designer Rokeya Khanum featured in Vanity Fair

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 04:13 pm

Photo: Collected from her Instagram
Photo: Collected from her Instagram

British-Bangladeshi fashion designer Rokeya Khanum was featured in Vanity Fair recently where she spoke about her inspirations and her Bangladeshi heritage. 

"My experience as a first-generation South Asian woman in the UK gave me a love of modern Western fashion, which I've combined with an appreciation of my heritage and its craftsmanship," she told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Tuesday (3 October).

She also said her identity as a Bangladeshi woman and being born and raised in London acts as a core inspiration for her designs. 

The article delves deeper into all the things that inspired the designer over the years such as "Bangladesh Flag", "The Taj Mahal", "Exhibition at The Design Museum" and "Beyoncé."

Rokeya Khanum launched her eponymous brand, Khanum's, in 2018. It is a slow-fashion luxury brand that was made with the intent to create timeless, investment pieces whilst challenging the underlying sentiments of throwaway fashion and overconsumption.

 

