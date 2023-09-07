Cosmetics quality in focus as Drug Admin to take over as controller

Infograph: TBS

The health minister today will move the Drugs and Cosmetics Bill 2023 in parliament, aiming to replace the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) with the Directorate General of Drug Administration as the authority responsible for controlling the quality of cosmetics products.

Stakeholders are optimistic that the bill, aimed at preventing the arbitrary use of antibiotics, and production and sale of adulterated drugs and cosmetics will be passed in the ongoing parliament session.

Nurul Alam, deputy director of the Directorate General of Drug Administration, said the new law will enable the country's cosmetics industry to flourish like the pharmaceutical sector.

However, cosmetics traders have alleged that the new law will hurt their businesses and drive up the prices of cosmetics.

Nurul Alam told The Business Standard, "We now export medicines to 157 countries. It is not acceptable that the country's cosmetics market worth Tk34,000 crore will depend on the products brought in by smugglers and fake products made in Jinzira.

"There are criticisms about 97% of cosmetics in the country. These are counterfeit goods or imported without paying any duty. They are harming the buyers, while the government is losing thousands of crores in revenue."

According to the draft law, manufacturing, selling, stocking and marketing of adulterated cosmetics are punishable with a maximum of five years of rigorous imprisonment, a maximum of Tk5 lakh fine or both.

Nurul Alam said the use of fake, adulterated, substandard cosmetics can cause skin cancer, diseases of the kidneys, lung, heart and liver, eye infection, and other complications. Drug regulatory authorities in almost all countries around the world, including India, Thailand, Singapore, the USA and Canada regulate cosmetics alongside the drugs and medical devices.

Asked whether The Directorate General of Drug Administration has the capacity to verify the quality of cosmetics, Nurul Alam said there is a plan to set up a world-class lab under the directorate. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $50 million for this purpose. A 10-storey building will be constructed on 5 acres of land next to their premises.

As per the draft law, manufacturing drugs without a licence will be punishable with rigorous imprisonment of 10 years or a maximum fine of Tk10 lakh or both.

Besides, the manufacture, sale, storage, distribution, and display of adulterated drugs shall be punishable with imprisonment for life or with a maximum of 14 years' rigorous imprisonment or with a maximum fine of Tk10 lakh or with both.

There is also a provision of life imprisonment in the new law for creating an artificial crisis of drugs.

Moreover, pharmacies will be fined Tk20,000 for selling drugs – except over the counter medicines – without a prescription from a registered doctor.

A fine of Tk10,000 will be imposed if anyone sells medicines provided as physician samples, as per the law.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque is expected to place the bill in parliament to replace the Drugs Act, 1940 and Drugs (control) Ordinance, 1982.

The cabinet gave final approval to the draft Medicines and Cosmetics Act-2023 on 6 February.