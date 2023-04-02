Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

Economy

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 04:02 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 04:02 pm

Bangladesh's brand value rose by a record 37% to $508bn in 2023, up from $371 billion in 2022, according to Brand Finance, a chartered accountancy firm regulated by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

"Bangladesh emerges as one of the fastest-growing nation brands in the ranking, recording 37% year-on-year growth," reads a report published on Global Soft Power Index 2023 by the Uk-based firm. 

As per the report, Bangladesh's brand value in 2023 is $508 billion, which is more than twice the value of Pakistan ($232 billion) and over ten times compared to that of Sri Lanka ($48 billion).

Meanwhile, India topped the brand value list in South Asia with a whopping $2,924 billion.

With the latest ranking, Bangladesh is now the 97th Soft Power nation up from 105 out of 121 countries. 

Calling Bangladesh one of the finest economies, the brand valuation consultancy said, "The Bangladesh economy is one of the finest examples of remarkable economic development and is the World Bank's proclaimed model for 'poverty reduction'.

"As Bangladesh gains global appreciation as one of the fastest-growing South Asian economies, its nation brand sees the highest increase in value and ranking within the 2023 ranking," it added.

Germany, Japan, India, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy, and South Korea have consistently ranked in the top 10 of Brand Finance's rankings over the years.

Highlights from this year's Global Soft Power Index 2023:

  • Russia's reputation plummets sending it down the ranking
  • Ukraine sees strongest soft power improvement this year
  • Stable results for the top 3 superpowers: US, UK, Germany
  • Japan swaps places with China in the top 5
  • The UAE enters the top 10 for the first time
  • Nordic nations benefit from sustainability perceptions
  • The top 30 without Latin American or Sub-Saharan African nations
  • Sri Lanka sees steepest fall in ranking following crisis

Top News

Brand value / brand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

3h | In Focus
Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

3h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

6h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

4h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

4h | TBS Stories
Trump to appear in court Tuesday

Trump to appear in court Tuesday

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend