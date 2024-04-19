Levi’s opens official store in Bangladesh

Levi's has opened their first official store in Bangladesh.

Situated in Banani, the Levi's store boasts an elevated brand and shopping experience as well as a diverse product assortment that is catered to the local consumer, reads a press release published by the brand on 16 April.

As Levi's continues its expansion across key markets in Asia, the new store in Dhaka is in tandem with the brand's plans to open stores in key locations in Bangladesh, including Chittagong.

DBL Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh, will serve as the official partner for Levi's in the country, reads the release.

First store of Levi's being inaugurated by DBL group officials. Photo: Courtesy

Designed to embody the essence of Levi's timeless style, the Banani store spans across an impressive 2270 square feet, serving as a premier destination for fashion-conscious individuals and denim enthusiasts alike in Bangladesh. Meticulously designed with the brand's cutting-edge NextGen Indigo store format, the store features the unique Ombre façade in a blue indigo gradient. The store seamlessly integrates digital innovation, unique shopper experiences, and an exceptional product selection including denims, non-denims, and tops for both men and women tailored to regional preferences.

The store showcases Levi's signature apparel and accessories, offering the latest range of fits for both men and women. With an array of iconic 501 jeans to timeless Trucker jackets, more relaxed silhouettes in line with the latest fashion trends, featuring options such as loose fits and Bootcut styles for men, as well as Loose fits and on-trend High-rise designs for women, the store caters to a diverse range of styles and preferences.

"Our first store in Dhaka, Bangladesh, marks an important chapter for Levi Strauss & Co," said Amisha Jain, senior vice president and managing director, South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA), Levi Strauss & Co.

"This launch supports our direct-to-consumer focus and aligns with a dynamic market propelled by the consumer base and swift urbanization in cities such as Dhaka and Chattogram. With a population exceeding 160 million, the country presents significant opportunities for retail expansion. Our strategic market entry and distinctive strategies position us to forge a robust presence and foster sustainable growth. Consumers can anticipate an immersive Levi's brand experience featuring a diverse array of styles tailored to their tastes. The Bangladesh city t-shirt is my favorite! Our goal is to become the preferred choice for lifestyle apparel among Bangladeshi consumers."

With its latest products, special modules, and a feature portfolio wall, this store epitomizes Levi's dedication to enhancing brand expansion in Bangladesh and its direct-to-consumer strategy. Through immersive retail experiences, Levi's® endeavors to reinforce its status as the denim lifestyle leader in the region.