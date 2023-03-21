Inauguration of 'Selections' at Chattogram

Very recently AkijBashir Group's brands emporium "Selections" has opened a new showroom in Chattogram, the country's commercial capital and port city.

With the motto – "Select from the best", the "Selections" brand was launched in October of last year in an aim to provide customers with a one-stop-ground for all of AkijBashir Group's brand products under one roof, reads a press release.

The first flagship showroom was opened in the Banani area of the capital city Dhaka, and since then, the brand has gained quite a reputation and attraction among the mas.

To keep intact that reputation, the Chattogram showroom of "Selections" has been opened in Agrabad Access Road, considered as the heart of Chattogram, with a vast array of ceramic tiles, boards, doors, sanitaryware, bathware and tableware.

The honourable Managing Director of AkijBashir Group Sk Bashir Uddin inaugurated the showroom on 20 March.

The Sales & Marketing Director of Akij Ceramics and Akij Board Mohammod Khourshed Alam, many renowned architects, business associates, local dignitaries, and officials of AkijBashir Group were also present among many.

On the eve of inauguration ceremony Bashir specially quoted, "The aim of "Selections" was to offer customers the best brand products from the house of AkijBashir Group for the customers' interiors, and this flagship showroom in Chattogram is a continuation of that mission. We believe customers can select their desired tiles, sanitaryware, faucets, boards and doors from a vast collection of all the best brands. Nonetheless, this showroom will also provide expert advocacy and consultancy on products and related services. I invite everyone to come and visit our flagship showrooms of 'Selections'".