UNHCR’s emergency monsoon response in Rohingya camps

Logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Photo: Collected

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in a report on 29 July informed about their emergency monsoon response in the 34 Rohingya camps in Ukhia of Cox's Bazar.

In the report, they said, "This week, Cox's Bazar has experienced persistent rains and strong winds and the weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming days. We are saddened by the resulting deaths of six refugees and 15 Bangladeshis in the host community areas, as confirmed by government officials. Also, 518 villages in Cox's Bazar district are affected."

Assessments on the damage in the camps are ongoing. As of 29 July, initial reports indicate:

• Over 3,800 shelters (housing over 21,000 refugees) have been destroyed or damaged as a result of the severe weather events.

• More than 13,000 refugees have been forced to temporarily relocate and have sought shelter in community facilities or with other families.

• Hundreds of facilities are damaged including primary health clinics, distribution points and latrines.

• Many roads have been blocked by debris, pathways washed away, and footbridges destroyed.

• Access has been hindered due to damage to roads, pathways and bridges.

Rains are predicted to continue in the coming days. Lifesaving interventions are being prioritised while assessments are ongoing.