UNHCR’s emergency monsoon response in Rohingya camps

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 03:43 pm

Related News

UNHCR’s emergency monsoon response in Rohingya camps

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 03:43 pm
Logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Photo: Collected
Logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Photo: Collected

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in a report on 29 July informed about their emergency monsoon response in the 34 Rohingya camps in Ukhia of Cox's Bazar.

In the report, they said, "This week, Cox's Bazar has experienced persistent rains and strong winds and the weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming days. We are saddened by the resulting deaths of six refugees and 15 Bangladeshis in the host community areas, as confirmed by government officials. Also, 518 villages in Cox's Bazar district are affected."

Assessments on the damage in the camps are ongoing. As of 29 July, initial reports indicate:

• Over 3,800 shelters (housing over 21,000 refugees) have been destroyed or damaged as a result of the severe weather events.

• More than 13,000 refugees have been forced to temporarily relocate and have sought shelter in community facilities or with other families.

• Hundreds of facilities are damaged including primary health clinics, distribution points and latrines.

• Many roads have been blocked by debris, pathways washed away, and footbridges destroyed.

• Access has been hindered due to damage to roads, pathways and bridges.

Rains are predicted to continue in the coming days. Lifesaving interventions are being prioritised while assessments are ongoing.

UNHCR / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house