Rohingya youth detained with arms in Teknaf

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained a Rohingya youth with arms and ammunition from the Unchiprang camp in Teknaf's Whykong union.

"On a tip-off, a team of RAB-15 held Nazir Ahmed, 28, with a foreign pistol and 2 rounds of ammunition from 22 no Unchiprang camp on Thursday (28 March) midnight," Senior Assistant Director (Law and Media) of RAB-15, Additional Superintendent of Police Md Abu Salam Chowdhury said.

"A case has been filed and the detainee has been handed over to Teknaf Police Station," he added.