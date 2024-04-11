Send us home: Rohingyas pray for return to Myanmar on Eid-Ul-Fitr

More than six and a half years have passed since nearly eight lakh Rohingya escaped to Bangladesh in the face of gruesome violence and oppression by the military in their country.

They've celebrated over a dozen Eid in densely crowded camps in Cox's Bazar and newly built houses in Bhasan Char since then. They now want to go back to their own homes in their own country.

With the new influx that came in 2017, there are now over a million Rohingyas living in Bangladesh. Many of them have been living here for decades.

Offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, the refugees prayed to god to help them return home as international efforts for their repatriation grow bleaker with each passing year.

On Thursday (11 April), Rohingyas living in the 32 camps in Cox's Bazar offered Eid prayers in some 3,000 mosques and religious educational institutes.

The biggest congregation took place at Balukhali Camp-8 in Ukhiya.

Visiting camp on the day, The Business Standard found children and adults celebrating Eid with new clothes on. They offered prayers in an open field in the middle of the camp.

"I am thanking God for being able to offer Eid prayers peacefully. But wouldn't we be happier if we could celebrate Eid in our own country? Our only dream now is to offer Eid prayers in Myanmar. I am calling on the people of the world to come forward to realise that dream," said Bashar, a resident of the Balukhali camp.

Hamid, a resident of Lombashia Camp-1, said, "We can't celebrate Eid here like we did in the country. Because after all, it is not our country. The children are enjoying Eid, but we cannot."

Another refugee, Badshah Mia of Kutupalong Camp D-5 said back in Myanmar, the celebration used to be grand while here they had to beg for food.

"People from around my village would come to my house for feasting. Now, I have to go ask other people to give me some semai.

"We, Rohingyas, now fear if we'll ever be able to return home. Don't know how many more days we will have to stay here as a burden. Don't know if we will ever get back those joyous Eid days," he said.

Meanwhile, law enforcers have bolstered efforts at the camps to ensure a smooth Eid celebration and maintain security.

"The Rohingyas are celebrating Eid in the camp. Instructions have been given to stakeholders to ensure that no one goes outside the camp. Apart from this, we are remaining alert to make sure that no untoward incident takes place in the camp," said Md Amir Zafar, captain of Armed Police Battalion unit-8 in Ukhiya.