Fisheries skills can improve lives of Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: Nippon Foundation chief

Developing fisheries skills among the Rohingya youth can enhance the community's quality of life in Bhasan Char, said Nippon Foundation Chairman Sasakawa Yohei.

"I can see numerous possibilities and opportunities for fish farming here on Bhasan Char. However, fishermen need to possess exceptional skills in fish-catching, boat operation, and the trade of fish, particularly in fishing techniques," he said after visiting the relocated Rohingya camps on the island on Saturday (6 April).

Photo: Courtesy

He was on a three-day visit to Bangladesh to gain firsthand insight of the Rohingya community and operations of the BRAC, the largest NGO, there.

Equipped with these skills, fishermen will become valuable citizens, even after returning to their homeland – Myanmar, he said.

The chief of the Japan-based donor organisation emphasised a collaboration between the Nippon Foundation and Brac to enhance these skills.

Hossain Zillur Rahman, a former advisor to the caretaker government and Brac chairperson, accompanied him.

He said the government is prioritising enhancement of the Rohingya community's quality of life on Bhasan Char.

With governmental support, several development organisations, including Brac, have initiated diverse programmes aimed at bolstering food security and livelihood.

"It is imperative to continue and expand this process while actively involving the Rohingya community to a greater extent," Hossain Zillur said.

The delegation also included Arikawa Takashi, senior project director, Suzuki Natsuko, senior officer and executive photographer, Nakayasu Shota, secretary to the chairman, Kuribayashi Franz Ken, senior project coordinator, and Machida Kimiyo, executive interpreter.

Upon arrival, they received a warm welcome from the Head of Brac Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) at Bhasan Char Md Abu Bakar Siddique and his team.

Camp-in-Charge Rafiqul Haque, Assistant Camp-in-Charge Maksudur Rahman, Navy Commanding Officer M Anwarul Kabir, and senior police officials were also present on behalf of the government.

Sasakawa commended BRAC's multifaceted efforts encompassing education, health, WASH, child protection, food security, and livelihood, being run with the support from the government, the UNICEF and the BRAC USA.

Bhasan Char is a 40-square-kilometre island in Hatiya upazila, located in the Bay of Bengal, approximately 60 kilometres (37 miles) away from Chattogram.

As part of government's Ashrayan-3 project, Bhasan Char began hosting Rohingya refugees relocated from Cox's Bazar in December 2020.

As of 29 February 2204, it accommodated 8,222 families (35,026 individuals).