Abontika's death: Primary investigation finds involvement of accused assistant proctor, classmate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 03:52 pm

Assistant Proctor Din Islam and a law department student Amman Siddique of Jagannath University. Photos: Collected
Assistant Proctor Din Islam and a law department student Amman Siddique of Jagannath University. Photos: Collected

Primary investigation into the death of Jagannath University (JnU) student Fairuz Abontika has found the involvement of the two accused, her classmate Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam, Additional Police Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Dr Mahid Uddin said today (17 March).

"After inspecting the suicide note, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police [DMP] promptly launched an investigation and arrested Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam after Abontika's mother filed a case against them at the Kotwali Police Station in Cumilla yesterday," Mahid Uddin said during a media briefing at the DMP Media Centre in the capital.

When asked about the involvement of the arrested individuals, he said, "You have seen various information being circulated through media outlets. Although there were some truths in it, we cannot say we have figured out the complete story.

"However, we think they might have some involvement in her death."

Noting that DMP has done their part, the additional police commissioner said, "We did what we had to. Now, Kotwali police will find out who was involved or what led to the incident."

Those involved will be punished according to the law, he said.

Earlier on 16 March, the police arrested Jagannath University (JnU) student Fairuz Abontika's classmate Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam in connection with her death on Friday. 

In the evening, Abontika's mother Tahmina Shabnam filed an abetment of suicide case against Abontika's classmate and assistant poctor Din Islam at Kotwali Model Police Station in Cumilla.

According to the case statement, Abontika's classmate Amman Siddique was sexually harassing her. When she complained to Assistant Proctor Din Islam, he insulted her without taking any action.

In the afternoon, the students of JnU staged a demonstration and presented a five-point demand with a 24-hour ultimatum over the arrest and permanent expulsion of Amman Siddique and Din Islam.

On Friday, Fairuz Abontika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of JnU Law Department, hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate and the assistant proctor of the university in a Facebook post around 10 pm.

The university administration relieved assistant proctor Din Islam from his duty and suspended classmate Amman Siddique.

The university administration formed a four-member probe committee.

In her Facebook post, Abontika wrote, "If I ever die by suicide, my classmate Amman Siddiqui and assistant proctor Din Islam, who supported him, will be solely responsible for my death. I complained to Proctor's office that Amman was threatening me. Instead of taking action against Amman, Din Islam defended Amman and said expelling me was very easy for him. I know I won't get any justice here."

In her post, she also mentions, "I am seeking justice from the vice-chancellor Sadeka Halim ma'am as she is the guardian of this institution. And I am dying by hanging."

JnU / Suicide / investigation

