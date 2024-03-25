Mother, daughter jump before running train in apparent double suicide in Jashore

Bangladesh

UNB
25 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 10:08 pm

A 34-year-old woman and her teenage daughter apparently committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train at Churamonkathi in Sadar upazila of Jashore district.

The deceased were identified as Lucky Begum, daughter of Moksed Ali, and her daughter Sumaiya Khatun Meem, a sixth grader, of Haibatpur village in the upazila.

Lucky used to reside at Satmail Bazar area with her daughter, according to sub-inspector Monitosh of Jashore Railway Police Station.

Local people spotted the bodies of the mother and daughter near Poltadanga Cremation ghat around 2:30pm just after the passing of a Chapainawabganj-bound 'Mahananda Express' train, and informed police.

The law enforcers then recovered the bodies, said SI Monitosh.

A bag and a mobile phone were also recovered from the spot.
 

