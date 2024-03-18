JnU student's suicide: Classmate Amman, Assistant Proctor Din Islam on remand

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 02:12 pm

Both the accused were present at the court hearing with helmets and masks on

Assistant Proctor Din Islam and a law department student Amman Siddique of Jagannath University. Photos: Collected
Assistant Proctor Din Islam and a law department student Amman Siddique of Jagannath University. Photos: Collected

A Cumilla court placed Jagannath University (JnU) student Raihan Siddique Amman and Assistant Proctor Din Islam on remand in a case filed over instigating Fairuz Abantika, a student of the university's law department, to commit suicide.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique granted police one-day remand of Din Islam and a two-day remand of Amman after a hearing on the case today (18 March), Cumilla Kotwali Police Station Officer In-Charge Md Firoz Hossain told The Business Standard.

Both the accused were present at the hearing with helmets and masks on, he added.

The accused were earlier arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Saturday (16 March) following the death of Abantika on the previous day.

They were handed over to the Cumilla police on Sunday.

Abantika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of JnU Law Department, hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate and the assistant proctor of the university in a Facebook post around 10pm.

In the evening, Abantika's mother Tahmina Shabnam filed an abetment of suicide case against Din Islam and Amman with the Kotwali Model Police Station.

According to the case statement, Abantika's classmate Amman was sexually harassing her. When she complained to Assistant Proctor Din Islam, he insulted her instead of taking any action against Amman.

The DMP on Sunday said they have found the involvement of the two accused in Abantika's death.

"After inspecting the suicide note, the DMP promptly launched an investigation and arrested Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam after Abantika's mother filed a case against them at the Kotwali Police Station in Cumilla," Mahid Uddin said during a media briefing at the DMP Media Centre in the capital.

Meanwhile, the university administration has relieved Din Islam from his duty and suspended Amman.

The JnU administration also formed a four-member probe committee to investigate the incident.

In a Facebook post before her death, Abantika wrote, "If I ever die by suicide, my classmate Amman Siddiqui and assistant proctor Din Islam, who supported him, will be solely responsible for my death. I complained to Proctor's office that Amman was threatening me. Instead of taking action against Amman, Din Islam defended Amman and said expelling me was very easy for him. I know I won't get any justice here."

In her post, she also mentioned, "I am seeking justice from the vice-chancellor Sadeka Halim ma'am as she is the guardian of this institution. And I am dying by hanging."

