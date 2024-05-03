JnU journos express solidarity with US students' pro-Palestine protests

Educational institutions including the likes of Universities are at the highest echelons where narrow and dogmatic walls hold no place rather those places shall remain epicenters of free thinking in addition student minds should be enshrined to express their views without any fear, reminds the statement, an apparent dig at the recent spate of NYPD atrocities.

Expressing solidarity with the ongoing bout of non-violent protest on US campuses, a group of journalists who report on Jagannath University with mainstream outlets criticized the police crackdown on unarmed and peaceful protest over US support for the ongoing genocide being inflicted on the Palestine population by Israel.

Educational institutions including the likes of Universities are at the highest echelons where narrow and dogmatic walls hold no place rather those places shall remain epicenters of free thinking in addition student minds should be enshrined to express their views without any fear, reminds the statement, an apparent dig at the recent spate of NYPD atrocities.

In a statement released today, the young journalists exposed the double standard brought in full display by the Joe Biden-backed administration with what they observed as a clear testament to a sheer act of applying force to muzzle growing voices over brazen Biden support for Israel, turning down pleas of millions of Palestinians.

The "self-style advocate" for human rights US always prefers to ask countries to follow the US model for taking a brag at upholding democracy but the recent instance of brutal police action is highly reprehensible one should not be emulated by any country, added the statement issued by Jagannath University Reporters Unity.

"Students are described as future leaders to lead the nations and are the beacon of lights as they become the future leaders. Yet suppressing the students with force is a clear contravention to uphold rights issues, a key marker of brutal action," reads the statement

According to the statement " As a global advocate of democracy and human rights, US by unleashing such brutal atrocities on students by law enforcers further exposed the otherwise scary image",

In the course of the last two weeks, over 2000 students were detained and arrested by law enforcers throughout the campuses across the US to stem the tide of growing protest by students at the US administration's unprecedented backing for Israel: from supplying arms and ammunitions to offering military aids worth billions and fending off international pressure on Israel in international bodies by justifying the genocide.

