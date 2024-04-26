'Bury her beside me': Married teen couple found dead at home in Gazipur with suicide note

Crime

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 04:09 pm

Related News

'Bury her beside me': Married teen couple found dead at home in Gazipur with suicide note

The bodies have been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said SP Md Sanowar Hossain, adding that a wrongful death case has been filed in this regard.

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 04:09 pm
Representational image: Collected
Representational image: Collected

The bodies of a married teenage couple were found in their rented flat in a high-rise building in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur today (26 April), said police.

The deceased was identified as Md Israfil, 17, and his wife, Rokeya Khatun, 15.  

Police also found a note from the husband where he urged his wife to be buried beside him.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are suspecting that they died from suicide considering the circumstances," said Md Sanowar Hossain, superintendent of Gazipur police.

The Business Standard obtained a copy of the suicide note, which stated that Rokeya committed suicide first, following which Israfil also committed suicide.

Israfil asked for forgiveness from his parents in the note, mentioning that no one is responsible for their death.

The bodies have been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said SP Md Sanowar Hossain, adding that a wrongful death case has been filed in this regard.

"We will check whether they wrote the note," he said. 

Rokeya's elder brother, Md Borhand Uddin, said his sister got married to Israfil around seven to eight months back without the family's consent after developing an affair, reports UNB.

After the marriage, they started living in a rented flat in the same building as Israfil's parents in the Mawna Mulaid area of Gazipur's Sreepur.

Bangladesh / Top News

Suicide / Bangladesh / Teen couple

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

12m | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

7h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

7h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

20h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

19h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

21h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

21h | Videos