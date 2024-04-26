'Bury her beside me': Married teen couple found dead at home in Gazipur with suicide note

The bodies of a married teenage couple were found in their rented flat in a high-rise building in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur today (26 April), said police.

The deceased was identified as Md Israfil, 17, and his wife, Rokeya Khatun, 15.

Police also found a note from the husband where he urged his wife to be buried beside him.

"We are suspecting that they died from suicide considering the circumstances," said Md Sanowar Hossain, superintendent of Gazipur police.

The Business Standard obtained a copy of the suicide note, which stated that Rokeya committed suicide first, following which Israfil also committed suicide.

Israfil asked for forgiveness from his parents in the note, mentioning that no one is responsible for their death.

The bodies have been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said SP Md Sanowar Hossain, adding that a wrongful death case has been filed in this regard.

"We will check whether they wrote the note," he said.

Rokeya's elder brother, Md Borhand Uddin, said his sister got married to Israfil around seven to eight months back without the family's consent after developing an affair, reports UNB.

After the marriage, they started living in a rented flat in the same building as Israfil's parents in the Mawna Mulaid area of Gazipur's Sreepur.