Abontika filed a harassment complaint 4 months back

Fairuz Sadaf Abontika, a law student of Jagannath University, filed a complaint against her classmate Amman Siddique on 14 November last year, alleging harassment and threats.

She submitted the complaint to the proctor's office, through the department chairman.

According to the complaint, her classmate Amman allegedly proposed to her in their first year, and upon rejection, began teasing and harassing her.

The harassment escalated in 2022, with Amman reportedly stalking Abontika, cornering her in isolated locations, and threatening to spread rumours about her.

She also accused Amman of making obscene comments and intensifying threats when she objected.

Amman allegedly threatened to use his "journalistic connections and police contacts" to silence her if she complained.

When she complained to the proctor's office, Assistant Proctor Din Islam insulted her without taking any action against Amman, according to the case statement.

The former proctor, Professor Mustafa Kamal, stated that the university protocol was to directly talk to the complainant. He said Abontika did not respond to requests to meet regarding the issue.

Sarkar Ali Akkas, chairman of the law department, said upon receiving her application, he recommended action. He also had a follow-up with Abontika on the matter.

On Friday, Abontika hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate and the assistant proctor of the university in a Facebook post around 10 pm.

In her Facebook post, Abontika wrote, "If I ever die by suicide, my classmate Amman and assistant proctor Din Islam, who supported him, will be solely responsible for my death. Instead of taking action, Din Islam defended Amman and threatened me with expulsion from the university."

On Saturday, Abontika's mother filed an abetment of suicide case against Amman and Din Islam with Kotwali Model Police Station in Cumilla. Both the accused were later arrested.

DMP finding

"Primary investigation into the death of Abontika has found the involvement of the two accused, Amman and Din Islam," Additional Police Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mahid Uddin said today (17 March).

"After inspecting the suicide note, DMP promptly launched an investigation and arrested both the accused after Abontika's mother sued them on Saturday," he said during a media briefing at the DMP Media Centre.

Later, the arrestees were handed over to Cumilla police.

The additional police commissioner said, "You have seen various information being circulated through media outlets. Although there were some truths in it, we cannot say we have figured out the complete story."

He said, "We did what we had to. Now, Kotwali police will find out who was involved or what led to the incident."