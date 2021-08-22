Shakib Khan and Puja Chery to share screen in ‘Golui’

Glitz

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 04:46 pm

Shakib Khan and Puja Chery to share screen in 'Golui'

Shakib Khan and Puja Chery will share the screen for the first time in the film “Golui”

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 04:46 pm
Shakib Khan and Puja Chery to share screen in ‘Golui’. Photo: Collected
Shakib Khan and Puja Chery to share screen in ‘Golui’. Photo: Collected

Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan and popular actress Puja Chery will reportedly share the screen for the first time in the film "Golui".

Directed by SA Haque Alik, the government granted movie has primarily confirmed Shakib Khan in the lead role while the involvement of Puja Chery is yet to be confirmed, reports Jagonews 24.

Speculations about Puja Chery's casting became viral when SA Haque Alik went to the actress' house with a cake captioned "Golui" on her birthday.

While Puja Chery has refrained from commenting about the movie, the director Alik has told the local media that he will disclose the casting when the right time comes.

The Producer of the film, Khorshed Alam Khosru, said that they are still on the lookout for the lead actress of the movie. 

"We are currently on talks with four actresses and Puja Chery is one of them. We are hoping that we will be able to finalise the actress soon," added the producer.

Last week SA Haque Alik hinted about the shooting spot by posting pictures of different locations in Jamalpur on his social media account.

Earlier on the director confirmed that they will do a photoshoot with the leading pair and also announce the Mahurat of the film in September.

