Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more

Renowned actor, director and playwright Kayes Chowdhury passed away Thursday night at his Dhanmondi residence.

The renowned personality breathed his last at 7:30pm after returning home from a city hospital.

"Kayes Chowdhury went there to receive his regular kidney dialysis and passed away after returning home," according to Actors Equity Bangladesh Secretary General Ahsan Habib Nasim.

The actor's namaz-e-janaza will be held tomorrow at Taqwa Masjid in Dhanmondi after Jumma prayers, said his nephew Salehin Chowdhury.

Kayes is primarily known for his work in television.

Several celebrities, including actors Rawnak Hasan, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Siam Ahmed, and director Chayanika Chowdhury expressed condolences on social media over his untimely demise.