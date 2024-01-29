24th death anniv of Advocate Muhammad Amin Chy today

On 29 January 2000, at the age of 53, former additional government pleader Advocate Muhammad Amin Chowdhury embraced death. Today marks the advocate's 24th death anniversary and he will be remembered at the family burial ground in Noajishpur, Raozan, Chattogram.

Muhammad Amin Chowdhury is the eldest son of Abdul Haq Chowdhury, a distinguished former jurist and historian of Chattogram. Muhammad Amin dedicated 27 years of his life to the legal profession. In 2000, he held the position of president at the Rotary Club of Metropolitan Chittagong. Additionally, he actively worked with various social and cultural organisations, including the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, Muslim Education Society, National Anti-Tuberculosis Association of Bangladesh and more.