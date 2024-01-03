TBS journalist Salah Uddin's father passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 08:15 pm

Daud Ali Gazi, father of The Business Standard journalist Salah Uddin Mahmud, passed away today at the age of 93.

He breathed his last at 10.40am.

His son is working at The Business Standard as a staff correspondent.

The 93-year-old had been fighting for life with geriatric diseases.

He was born in Shyamnagar, Satkhira in an aristocratic Muslim family.

He left behind his 3 sons, 4 daughters, grandchildren, and hundreds of friends, relatives, and well-wishers.

The Business Standard, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Economic Reporters Forum, Capital Market Journalists Forum have expressed deep sorrow over the death of Daud Ali and extended deep condolences to the deceased's family.

