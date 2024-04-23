Actor Waliul Haq Rumi passes away

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 04:52 pm

Actor Waliul Haq Rumi passes away

Popular actor Waliul Haq Rumi has passed away. The actor, popular for his stage and television drama performances, passed away early morning on 22 April at a private hospital in Dhaka. According to family sources, he had been admitted to the hospital prior to his demise.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and had undergone treatment in Chennai, India. He would be laid to rest near his mother's grave in his hometown in Borguna district, informed Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of the Actors' Association.

He further stated, "Our respected member and dear colleague Rumi bhai has left us. The departure of a beloved colleague has deeply saddened us. We pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and express condolences to the grieving family."

Many in the entertainment industry have expressed their grief on social media following his death. Notable figures include Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Shahnaaz Khushi, and Chanchal Chowdhury. 

The actor who had been in the acting career for more than three decades, began his acting career in stage dramas, he was acclaimed for his performances in television dramas and films as well.

Some of his notable dramas include 'Suggestion Saleem,' 'Bokashoka Tinjon,' 'Makeup Man,' 'Dhaka to Barisal,' 'Dhaka Metro Love,' 'Father-Son Run,' 'American Sahib,' 'Journey by Bus,' and 'Bakir Nam Faki' among others.

 

