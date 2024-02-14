Memorial held for first death anniversary of Reza Ali

The first death anniversary of Reza Ali was observed solemnly on Tuesday (13 February).

Advocate Reza Ali was the former member of parliament from Trishal, former member of the advisory committee of Bangladesh Awami League, former joint convener of Upazila Awami League, and the founder and former chairman of Bitopi Group and Bitopi Advertising Ltd, reads a press release.

He was remembered and commemorated through a memorial meeting and prayer session organised by Reza and Nayeema Ali Foundation on Tuesday at 3:30pm.

Among the prominent attendees was his wife Professor Nayeema Ali, former professor of Dhaka University. The event was chaired by Advocate Ziaul Haque Sabuj, organisational editor of the Mymensingh District Awami League.

Also present at the ceremony were Sarah Ali, daughter of Reza Ali and managing director of Bitopi Advertising; Mishal Ali, the youngest son of Reza Ali and deputy managing director of Bitopi Group; newly elected Member of Parliament from Nilphamari-3 constituency, Mohammad Saddam Hossain Pavel; Abu Kalam Mohammad Shamsuddin, vice-president of Trishal Upazila Awami League and convener of the Liberation War; revolutionary editor and leader Mohammad Ikbal Hossain; member of Mymensingh District Council, Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun Ujjal; Vice-Chairman of Trishal Upazila Parishad, Humayun Kabir Akand; Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Bali Para Union Awami League, Golam Mustafa Badal; General Secretary of Katthaltali Union Awami League, Shahjahan Master; General Secretary of Amirabari Union Awami League, Mohammad Fazlur Rahman; General Secretary of Dhaniakhali Union Awami League, Mohammad Sarwar Hossain; founder president of Kazi Nazrul Islam University Chattra League and former convener of Trishal Upazila Awami Volunteer League, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil Shanta; former vice-president of Trishal Upazila Chattra League, Hasan Mahmud; General Secretary of Trishal Upazila Awami Volunteer League, Mohammad Abdullah Al Maqsud Khan; Chairman of Dhaniakhali Union Awami League, Moktahar Rahman Munshi.

The memorial meeting and prayer session was conducted by Mohammad Morshidul Alam Mamun, former general secretary of Dhaniakhali Union Awami League. Prayers were also offered by former general secretary of Trishal Upazila Awami League, Abdul Hamid, along with various leaders and activists from different unions representing the Awami League, Jubo League, Awami Volunteer League, and Chattra League.

On the morning of the same day, a private memorial and prayer session was held at his graveside by members of his family, including his wife, sons, and daughter.