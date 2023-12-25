City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman passes away

City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman passed away in the early hours today (25 December).

He breathed his last around 4am this morning at United Hospital in the capital, a senior Citigroup official confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The night before, Fazlur Rahman was rushed to the hospital after he suddenly fell sick. He was suffering from asthma (respiratory disease) for an extended period.

His namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Gendaria's Dhupkhola field after Asr prayers today.

Fazlur Rahman is survived by his wife, one son, and three daughters.

In 1972, Citigroup began its operations with the production of mustard oil. At that time, Fazlur Rahman mainly invested in production and trading.

Later, Fazlur Rahman started expanding his business by investing in other fields.

City Group undertook more projects and initiatives in the early 90s.

Currently, there are more than 40 companies under the conglomerate.

With an annual turnover of around Tk25,000 crore, City Group employs over 25,000 individuals

Citigroup exports products to various countries in addition to the domestic market.