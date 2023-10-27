Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon recently organised the 'Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta' at GEC, Chattogram, over two days, on the 20th and 21st of October. The main objective of this grand event was to unveil flagship showrooms for well-known automobile marques like MG, Mitsubishi, Honda, and Suzuki motorbikes.

The main objective of this grand event was to unveil flagship showrooms for well-known automobile marques like MG, Mitsubishi, Honda, and Suzuki motorbikes. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

The 'Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta' went beyond a typical vehicle showcase, transforming into a dynamic and interactive celebration of automotive excellence. The event's attraction was further enhanced by the presence of celebrity guests, including Raba Khan, Amin Hannan Chowdhury, D Rockstar Shuvo, Magician Rajib Basak, and Smita Chowdhury.

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. They unanimously praised Rancon for its dedication to providing top-notch automotive services to Chattogram residents.

Over the course of the two-day Fiesta, attendees revelled in a plethora of engaging activities, ranging from mini-golf and portrait sketches to vivacious photo booths. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Over the course of the two-day Fiesta, attendees revelled in a plethora of engaging activities, ranging from mini-golf and portrait sketches to vivacious photo booths. Amin Hannan Chowdhury's hosting and the magic tricks of Magician Rajib Basak added an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. A quiz session, with surprising prizes at stake, ensured that the event remained vibrant and engaging.

The automotive brands participating in the event sweetened the deal with discounts and a chance to win a trip to Cox's Bazar, drawing visitors to the showrooms. Each showroom offered a unique interior experience, including Suzuki's standout display of bike-related accessories.

The introduction of flagship showrooms in Chattogram elevated the city's automotive scene, offering a premium and immersive experience. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

The introduction of flagship showrooms in Chattogram elevated the city's automotive scene, offering a premium and immersive experience. The event's seamless blend of entertainment and shopping set a high standard for future industry events.

The 'Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta' is the first one of its kind and will undoubtedly be remembered as a notable event in Chattogram's automotive history. It establishes a benchmark for customer service and entertainment in Chattogram's automotive scene, taking it to the next level and setting a new bar for the automobile industry of Bangladesh overall.