2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

When it comes to daily driven cars, the sole reason behind choosing a model in recent times has become fuel economy. Despite common myths and folktales about hybrid cars being fragile and cumbersome, imports of these vehicles have spiked up to 154% in the year 2022 alone. Although, it partly has to do with less imposed import tax as well.

Now that the 'insight' on hybrid cars is out of the way, we can get on with the latest third-generation Honda Insight.

The steep roofline gives the Insight a coupe-esque look. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. It sports significantly fewer contour lines over the body, but the fenders flare down sharply over each wheel.

The steep roofline gives it a coupe-esque look, but it does not try hard to look like a sports car by any means. With the more mature and toned down, "less on your face" design, it almost resembles its bigger brother, the Honda Accord.

The headlights come with holographic LED lights with integrated DRLs above as well as LED tail lights.

Instead of a conventional gear lever, the Insight gets buttons for gears. Photo: Arfin Kazi

Inside, the Insight is a bit unorthodox, to say the least. For example, unlike other cars, this one lacks a traditional gear lever. Rather, the Insight comes with physical buttons to be used as gear selectors, present in the center console.

On the positive side, however, the materials used in the car are actually some of the best we have experienced in this segment. The dash gets soft-touch stitched leather, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The seats are nice and bolstered and come in a leather-fabric combination in this EX trim, which is adequately comfortable.

The front seats are powered and the higher LX trim also gets heated seats. The rear seats on the other hand are also spacious and not claustrophobic by any means. The rear also sports two USB sockets to charge up phones. However, it lacks second-row AC vents, which is surprising given the lower-tier Grace from Honda comes with it. Although it's common among other reconditioned vehicles in this segment as well.

The interior has a combination of soft-touch materials with nicely bolstered seats in a leather-fabric combination. Photo: Arfin Kazi

For infotainment, Insight received an 8-inch touchscreen which, unlike traditional JDM (Japanese Domestic Model) imports, does support Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto. Connecting to Bluetooth for music, the speakers felt similar to those of the Civic ensuring adequate clarity and bass. The instrument cluster receives an LED screen as well.

One of the key differences between the Civic and Insight is their powertrains. The former gets a sporty turbocharged 1500cc engine while the Insight has a hybrid powertrain, with a naturally aspirated 1500cc engine paired to an electric motor, powering the front wheels. It produces a maximum power output of 151 horsepower at 6000 rpm and a maximum torque of 267 Nm at 5000 rpm.

Driving the Honda Insight gives a feeling of calmness. The throttle response is good and the engine is well responsive once the pedal is pushed.

The 1500cc engine, paired with an electric motor, produces a maximum of 151 bhp while being one of the most efficient in this segment. Photo: Arfin Kazi

The brakes are great as well. Unlike many hybrids, this one doesn't instantly start to slow down due to its regenerative braking, if you let go of the accelerator.

The best part about driving the Insight will be the openness from inside the cabin; everything is well visible, even though our unit didn't come with the optional sunroof. However, we did face prominent cabin noise on higher RPMs, mainly coming from the tyres and engine but overall it can be a stellar daily.

The Honda Insight comes in two trims: EX and LX. Price of the base grade EX package can start at Tk36 lakh and the LX can go up to Tk40 lakh. At this price, it's a great alternative to the generic Toyota Allion and Premio if you're in the market for sedans.

Although the production of the Insight ended in 2022 as it got replaced by the Civic Hybrid afterwards, it is safe to say the Insight is still a spectacular looking choice, providing unbeatable efficiency in the means of saving fuel cost — if one can be okay with the drone inside the cabin.

Specifications:

Engine: 1500cc inline-four

Transmission: e-CVT

Power: 151 bhp at 6000 rpm

Torque: 267 Nm at 5000 rpm

Price: Starts at Tk36 Lakh