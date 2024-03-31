Honda introduces next evolution in commuter motorcycles: The Honda Shine 100

Honda, a pioneering force in trusted motorcycles, has announced the highly anticipated launch of its latest creation – New Honda Shine 100 in a launch event today.

Representing a pinnacle in commuter motorcycle engineering, the Honda Shine 100 sets new benchmarks in performance, style, and efficiency, promising a comfortable riding experience for economy riders nationwide, reads a press release.

Launching new Shine 100, Mr. Shigeru Matsuzaki, Managing Director & CEO said, "Honda's global vision is to provide people with the joy of expanding their life's potential through affordable and quality mobility solutions. To fulfil the customer's demand, we are committed to introduce continuously new model, update features, technology and colors."

While explaining the Shine 100 features, Shah Muhammad Ashequr Rahman, Chief marketing Officer said, "Being a front runner in commuter segment, BHL has always pleased with customers by providing convenience, comfort and low running costs in their daily mobility. Shine 100 is a new milestone in 100cc commuter motorcycle segment with simple durable design and the ease of handling & managing benefit will fulfill the need of daily commuting of rural and semi urban customers.

"With our true understanding of target groups and our determination to develop motorcycles that meet the needs of mass population and win the heart of mass segment customers. Shine is testified as a trusted model of Honda and we are considering carrying on the same trust in 100cc. Furthermore, this model is built to deliver superior and comfortable riding experience with its engine and technologies."