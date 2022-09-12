Stocks slide for second straight day

Stocks

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 09:49 pm

Related News

Stocks slide for second straight day

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 09:49 pm
Stocks slide for second straight day

The equity indices of the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses extended their losing streak for the second consecutive day as investors opted for booking short term profits.

DSEX, the broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), declined marginally by 0.15% or 10 points to close at 6,528 on Monday.

"The market observed a see-saw pattern of trading throughout the session as investors were active on both sides of the trading fence while sellers outnumbered buyers due to a profit-taking tendency from a segment of investors in an attempt to reshuffle their portfolios," EBL Securities explained the market behavior in its daily commentary.

Moreover, fragile investor confidence was evident as investors were unable to settle down for sector-specific stocks and sought quick gains instead.

DS30, the blue-chip index of the premier bourse, fell by 0.7% on Monday, following the recent outperformance of some large-cap stocks.

Stockbrokers and analysts said smart investors are closely observing Europe's situation regarding the supply of Russian gas in the upcoming winter as it would drive the global energy markets alongside determining the pace of Bangladesh's apparel export and shaping the import bills.

Overall participation of investors also declined on Monday as the DSE turnover dropped 19.6% to Tk1,361 crore compared to the previous session.

On the sectoral front, miscellaneous, pharmaceuticals, and engineering contributed 23.6%, 22.1%, and 8.5% respectively of the daily turnover.

Most of the sectors displayed mixed returns, out of which, travel and leisure, paper, and IT generated the highest returns – 3%, 1.5%, and 0.9% respectively.

On the other hand, service and real estate, ceramic, and pharmaceuticals faced the highest corrections.

Out of the 386 issues traded, 124 advanced, 115 declined, and 139 remained unchanged in the DSE.

Indices of the Chittagong Stock Exchange also settled in the red terrain while turnover in the port city bourse dropped to below Tk28 crore from over Tk41 crore. 

 

Top News

stocks fall / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

10h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

13h | Panorama
The cloud seeding method has little chance of helping during a drought emergency — mainly because you need storm clouds for successful seeding, and droughts by nature offer few of them. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yes, we can make it rain. But it will not solve drought

10h | Panorama
Caption: A well-connected and efficient port system with enhanced logistical capabilities can also serve as a catalyst for regional economic development. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Developing a port-led integrated logistics network to boost Bangladesh’s economic growth

11h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Amazon buying 'Irobot' for $170M

Amazon buying 'Irobot' for $170M

5m | Videos
Secret documents of foreign nuclear weapons found in Trump's house

Secret documents of foreign nuclear weapons found in Trump's house

1h | Videos
Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

2h | Videos
How much property is King Charles III going to get?

How much property is King Charles III going to get?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’