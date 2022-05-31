Rahima Food’s cashew nuts unit starts operation

Rahima Food’s cashew nuts unit starts operation

Rahima Food Corporation started the operation of its plant for processing and packaging cashew nuts after the successful completion of the unit's trial run.

In February this year, the company decided to set up this new plant to produce and market cashew nuts in both local and foreign markets.

Rahima Food had been out of production since 2013 because of a drop in demand for its products.

Then after a big gap, it started the commercial production of coconut oil, soybean oil, and mustard oil.

Rahima Food Corporation was incorporated as a private limited company in 1990, and it got listed in the food and allied sector of the stock exchanges in 1997. Its paid-up capital is Tk20 crore.

But on 19 July 2018, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) delisted its share trading because the company was not in operation for a long time.

Then in 2020, it got relisted on the stock exchanges.

As of 30 April 2022, sponsors and directors jointly held 37.38%, institutions 13.19%, foreign investors 4.99%, and the general public 44.44% shares in the company.

The last trading price for each share of the company was Tk269.7 on Tuesday at the DSE.

 

Rahima Food / stocks / capital market

