DSEX falls below 5,700 mark after 2 years

In a continuous display of confidence and fund crisis stocks keep failing to find a ground beneath.

DSEX, the major index of the Dhaka bourse broke below 5,700 mark for the first time since 11 May 2021 as the index fell by 1.46% to 5,679 at 1:55pm today (18 April).

All but a handful of stocks nosedived in the morning and kept falling amid a rush for exposure reduction in a spiralling down condition.

Analysts blamed the rising interest rates that made fixed-income instruments more lucrative as compared to stocks.

Also, investors' confidence in regulatory factors and upcoming tax policies became weaker, said stockbrokers.