Dhaka stocks plunge today

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged today (23 April) following a fruitless meeting between the regulator and stakeholders, failing to bolster investor confidence.

On Monday, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) conducted a meeting with top brokerage firms and merchant banks to find a solution to tame the ongoing bearish trend.

However, according to market insiders, they were unable to reach any fruitful decisions that could boost investor confidence.

Today, the DSEX fell by 41 points to settle at 5,633, while the blue-chip index DS30 lost 3 points to close at 1,980.

A group of investors is protesting in front of the DSE building at Motijheel to express their dissatisfaction with the continued decline in share market prices.

Meanwhile, the turnover at the DSE rose by 4% to Tk597 crore.

Among the traded issues, 12% advanced, while 78% declined and the rest remained unchanged.