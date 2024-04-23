Dhaka stocks plunge today

Stocks

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 03:18 pm

Related News

Dhaka stocks plunge today

Today, the DSEX fell by 41 points to settle at 5,633, while the blue-chip index DS30 lost 3 points to close at 1,980.

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 03:18 pm
Dhaka stocks plunge today

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged today (23 April) following a fruitless meeting between the regulator and stakeholders, failing to bolster investor confidence.

On Monday, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) conducted a meeting with top brokerage firms and merchant banks to find a solution to tame the ongoing bearish trend.

However, according to market insiders, they were unable to reach any fruitful decisions that could boost investor confidence.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Today, the DSEX fell by 41 points to settle at 5,633, while the blue-chip index DS30 lost 3 points to close at 1,980.

A group of investors is protesting in front of the DSE building at Motijheel to express their dissatisfaction with the continued decline in share market prices.

Meanwhile, the turnover at the DSE rose by 4% to Tk597 crore.

Among the traded issues, 12% advanced, while 78% declined and the rest remained unchanged.

Top News

stocks / DSEX / DSE / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

6h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

6h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

21h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

58m | Videos
About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

2h | Videos
The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

2h | Videos
BRTA implements permanent e-driving licenses

BRTA implements permanent e-driving licenses

3h | Videos