Exim Bank profit drops 9% in 2023

Exim Bank reported that its consolidated profit dropped by 9% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The bank said through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), its consolidated earnings per share was Tk2.33 in the last year, which was Tk2.57 in 2022.

It said in the statement that profit decreased mainly due to an increase in provision for investments.

Furthermore, it also declared a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders for the last year, pending approval from the annual general meeting scheduled on 24 June. The bank's record date is set for 26 May.

Despite the profit falling, its share price rose 3.30% to reach Tk9.40 each at the DSE today (23 A.

Earlier in March, Exim Bank decided to merge Padma Bank, which was deemed at risk as a going concern.