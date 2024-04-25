Regulator's interference drags down index below 5,500 mark

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged today (25 April), continuing the downward trend, despite the regulator cut the lower circuit breaker limit by 70% to set at 3% instead of 10%.

The interference by the refulator dragged down the index below 5,500 mark.

As per the latest directive issued on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has mandated that from Thursday onward, no stock can experience a decline of more than 3% per day, significantly narrower than the previous 10% limit, across both the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses.

On the day, the DSEX lost 82 points to settle at 5,496 till 10:40am.

During the session, 20 issues advanced, while 326 declined and 25 remained unchanged.

The turnover value stood at Tk163 crore till the first half an hour session.