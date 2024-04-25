Regulator's interference drags down index below 5,500 mark

Stocks

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 10:53 am

Related News

Regulator's interference drags down index below 5,500 mark

On the day, the DSEX lost 82 points to settle at 5,496 till 10:40am.

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 10:53 am
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged today (25 April), continuing the downward trend, despite the regulator cut the lower circuit breaker limit by 70% to set at 3% instead of 10%.

The interference by the refulator dragged down the index below 5,500 mark.

As per the latest directive issued on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has mandated that from Thursday onward, no stock can experience a decline of more than 3% per day, significantly narrower than the previous 10% limit, across both the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the day, the DSEX lost 82 points to settle at 5,496 till 10:40am.

During the session, 20 issues advanced, while 326 declined and 25 remained unchanged.

The turnover value stood at Tk163 crore till the first half an hour session.

Top News

stocks / DSEX / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

23h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

13h | Videos
Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

15h | Videos
iPhone sales drop 19.1% in China

iPhone sales drop 19.1% in China

32m | Videos
The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

17h | Videos