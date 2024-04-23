Investors protest at Motijheel as stocks continue to fall

Stocks

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 03:31 pm

Related News

Investors protest at Motijheel as stocks continue to fall

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 03:31 pm
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

A group of individual investors have demonstrated at Motijheel in front of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) building in protest of the continued fall in the share market.

At 12pm today (23 April), the investors gathered in front of the DSE building with banners and formed a human chain. At that time, they raised various slogans demanding the resignation of the chairman of the regulatory body Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the chairman of DSE and other capital market-related people.

Aggrieved investors said, many have become destitute after losing their capital due to continuous price decline. So, they demanded to get back the lost capital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a short rally after the protest and human chain, the angry investors said there were two major collapses in the stock market in 1996 and 2010. But the market collapse in 2024 has surpassed the previous two collapses. This is due to the failure of regulatory bodies. Their complaint is that they are somehow surviving after losing their capital - they have taken to the streets because of their poverty.

The angry investors also said while the capital markets around the world are on the upswing, there is a continuous decline in the stock market of Bangladesh. They complained that investors are being repeatedly put at risk by listing low-quality and low-capital companies.

"These companies are looting money from the market and investors are left destitute," said one of the protesting investors adding that they demand that listing of low-quality and low-capital companies should be stopped.

Top News

stocks / protest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

6h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

6h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

21h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

57m | Videos
About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

2h | Videos
The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

2h | Videos
BRTA implements permanent e-driving licenses

BRTA implements permanent e-driving licenses

3h | Videos