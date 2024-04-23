Investors protest at Motijheel as stocks continue to fall

A group of individual investors have demonstrated at Motijheel in front of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) building in protest of the continued fall in the share market.

At 12pm today (23 April), the investors gathered in front of the DSE building with banners and formed a human chain. At that time, they raised various slogans demanding the resignation of the chairman of the regulatory body Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the chairman of DSE and other capital market-related people.

Aggrieved investors said, many have become destitute after losing their capital due to continuous price decline. So, they demanded to get back the lost capital.

In a short rally after the protest and human chain, the angry investors said there were two major collapses in the stock market in 1996 and 2010. But the market collapse in 2024 has surpassed the previous two collapses. This is due to the failure of regulatory bodies. Their complaint is that they are somehow surviving after losing their capital - they have taken to the streets because of their poverty.

The angry investors also said while the capital markets around the world are on the upswing, there is a continuous decline in the stock market of Bangladesh. They complained that investors are being repeatedly put at risk by listing low-quality and low-capital companies.

"These companies are looting money from the market and investors are left destitute," said one of the protesting investors adding that they demand that listing of low-quality and low-capital companies should be stopped.