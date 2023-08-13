Popular Life Insurance to pay 38% cash dividend for 2022

Stocks

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

Popular Life Insurance to pay 38% cash dividend for 2022

Online AGM on 26 September, record 4 September

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 10:33 pm

Popular Life Insurance Company has declared a 38% cash dividend for 2022.

In 2021, the company paid a 40% cash dividend.

To secure shareholders' approval of the declared dividend, the company has scheduled an online annual general meeting (AGM) on 26 September. And, to identify the shareholders eligible for the dividend, the record date has been fixed on 4 September.

According to Popular Life's financials disclosed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website on Sunday, its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk3.80, the same as it was in the previous year. Its profit stood at Tk22.96 crore.

In the first nine months of 2022, the company's life insurance fund stood at Tk1,516.09 crore — 6% lower compared to the same period of 2021.

The company's settlement of claims increased by 30% year-on-year to Tk576.77 crore in 2022.

Up to June this year, the company settled Tk241.82 crore claims by policyholders.

The balance of its life insurance fund stood at Tk1,586.52 crore as on 30 June 2023, which was Tk1,560.18 crore a year ago.

In the first quarter of 2023, its life insurance fund stood at Tk1,676.81 crore, around Tk56 crore lower than what it was in the same quarter of 2022.

According to the disclosure, the company's net asset value per share declined to Tk92.68, from Tk109.15 in 2021.

Popular Life Insurance was established in 2000 and has been publicly listed since 2005.

Popular Life Insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

12h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

12h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free