Popular Life recommends 38% cash dividend for 2022

Popular Life Insurance Company, a third-generation life insurer in the country, has recommended a 38% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2022.

In a disclosure published on the stock exchanges website, the insurer reported earnings per (EPS) at Tk3.8. In 2021, its EPS was also Tk3.8.

The Annual General Metting (AGM) will be held on 26 September through a digital platform, and the record date has been fixed on 4 September to identify shareholders for getting dividends.

According to disclosure, the net asset value (NAV) per share declined to Tk92.68, which was TK109.15 in 2021.

According to its website, Popular Life Insurance Company was established in 2000. Popular Life Insurance Company started its operation with a paid-up capital of Tk30 million against an authorized capital of Tk250 million being sponsored by a group of individuals linked to reputed business concerns.

Both authorized and paid-up capital have been enhanced to Tk5000 million and Tk604.28 million, respectively, in 2021.

The company was listed on Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange in 2005.

