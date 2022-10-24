Popular Life holds annual conference of field level employees

Popular Life Insurance Company Limited held its annual conference of field level employees.

The company also handed over the insurance claim cheque of Tk23.75 crore to the customer during the conference at Cox's Bazar Hotel Sea Palace, reads a press release.

Mohammad Zainul Bari, chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority of Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Under the chairmanship of Managing Director and CEO of the company and President of Bangladesh Insurance Forum BM Yusuf Ali, Additional Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance Abdullah Harun Pasha, Executive Director (Joint Secretary) of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority Md Harun-or-Rashid were present as special guests in the event.