Popular Life Insurance recognised for its success in paying insurance claims on Insurance Day

Corporates

Press Release
02 March, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

Popular Life Insurance recognised for its success in paying insurance claims on Insurance Day

Press Release
02 March, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 04:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of National Insurance Day 2023, Popular Life Insurance Company Limited was given recognition for its success in payment of insurance claims.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina kindly attended the prize giving event as the chief guest and inaugurated the National Insurance Day, 2023 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital.

Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Chairman of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority Mohammad Jainul Bari, President of Bangladesh Insurance Association Sheikh Kabir Hossain also spoke on the occasion.

Popular Life Insurance Company Ltd is awarded a memento in recognition of its success for paying insurance claims.

B M Yousuf Ali, managing director and CEO of Popular Life Insurance Company Limited, received the memento from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

insurance / Popular Life Insurance / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

8h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

51m | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

21h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

8h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod