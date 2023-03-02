Popular Life Insurance recognised for its success in paying insurance claims on Insurance Day

On the occasion of National Insurance Day 2023, Popular Life Insurance Company Limited was given recognition for its success in payment of insurance claims.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina kindly attended the prize giving event as the chief guest and inaugurated the National Insurance Day, 2023 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital.

Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Chairman of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority Mohammad Jainul Bari, President of Bangladesh Insurance Association Sheikh Kabir Hossain also spoke on the occasion.

Popular Life Insurance Company Ltd is awarded a memento in recognition of its success for paying insurance claims.

B M Yousuf Ali, managing director and CEO of Popular Life Insurance Company Limited, received the memento from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.