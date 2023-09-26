Mohammed Zahirul Islam elected chairman of Popular Life Insurance

Mohammed Zahirul Islam was elected as the chairman of Popular Life Insurance Company Limited at the 260th board meeting of the company, reads a press release.

Earlier he was a director of Audit Committee, and member of Claims Committee, Real Estate Committee and Investment Committee of Popular Life Insurance Company Ltd.

He is the managing director of PHP Spinning Mills Ltd, PHP Ispat Ltd, PHP Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd. He also holds the position of director at PHP Corporation Ltd, PHP Cold Rolling Mills Ltd, PHP Latex & Rubber Products Ltd, PHP Overseas Ltd, PHP Continuous Galvanizing Mills Ltd, PHP Sheep Breaking & Recycling Industries Ltd, PHP Fisheries Ltd, PHP Stock & Securities Ltd, PHP Petro Refinery Ltd, Pelican Properties Ltd, PHP Power Generation Plant Ltd, Bay Terminal & Distribution Company Ltd, PHP NOF Continuous Galvanizing Mills Ltd, PHP Flot Gauss Industries Ltd, Information Science & Technology Solutions Ltd, PHP Power Company Ltd, PHP Agro Products Ltd, Dina & Cold Storage Ltd, PHP Denim Ltd and PHP Automobiles Ltd.

Mohammed Zahirul Islam was born on 4 July 1982 in a Muslim family in Chittagong.