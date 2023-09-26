Mohammed Zahirul Islam elected chairman of Popular Life Insurance

Corporates

Press Release
26 September, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 10:03 pm

Related News

Mohammed Zahirul Islam elected chairman of Popular Life Insurance

Press Release
26 September, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 10:03 pm
Mohammed Zahirul Islam elected chairman of Popular Life Insurance

Mohammed Zahirul Islam was elected as the chairman of Popular Life Insurance Company Limited at the 260th board meeting of the company, reads a press release.

Earlier he was a director of Audit Committee, and member of Claims Committee, Real Estate Committee and Investment Committee of Popular Life Insurance Company Ltd.

He is the managing director of PHP Spinning Mills Ltd, PHP Ispat Ltd, PHP Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd. He also holds the position of director at PHP Corporation Ltd, PHP Cold Rolling Mills Ltd, PHP Latex & Rubber Products Ltd, PHP Overseas Ltd, PHP Continuous Galvanizing Mills Ltd, PHP Sheep Breaking & Recycling Industries Ltd, PHP Fisheries Ltd, PHP Stock & Securities Ltd, PHP Petro Refinery Ltd, Pelican Properties Ltd, PHP Power Generation Plant Ltd, Bay Terminal & Distribution Company Ltd, PHP NOF Continuous Galvanizing Mills Ltd, PHP Flot Gauss Industries Ltd, Information Science & Technology Solutions Ltd, PHP Power Company Ltd, PHP Agro Products Ltd, Dina & Cold Storage Ltd, PHP Denim Ltd and PHP Automobiles Ltd.

Mohammed Zahirul Islam was born on 4 July 1982 in a Muslim family in Chittagong.  

Popular Life Insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy