1st death anniversary of former Popular Life Chairman Hasan Ahmed Tuesday

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Tuesday (24 January) is the first death anniversary of Hasan Ahmed, a distinguished industrialist, social worker, former chairman of Popular Life Insurance Company Ltd.

He hailed from Matlab Uttar Upazila of Chandpur district, reads a press release.

On this occasion, his wife Jannatul Ferdous requested their relatives and well-wishers to pray for the soul of the deceased.

Apart from this, Milad and special prayers have been organised by the family at their Rupayan Taj residence at Purana Paltan in the capital.

