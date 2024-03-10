Listed firms need at least one woman independent director: State Minister for Finance

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan insisted on Sunday that all listed companies should have at least one female independent director to ensure gender equality at their boards.

At the end of 2023, women represented only 19% of all board members in listed companies in Bangladesh, with independent women directors accounting for only 6%, according to the International Finance Corporation (IFC),

At a seminar of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on gender equality, Ayesha Khan said, "Women are not competitors of men in the workplace," also highlighting women's capability for multitasking in a short period.

She believes that with a supportive working environment, women can efficiently handle challenging tasks.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam told the seminar, "We are giving priority, opportunities and responsibilities to women as per the code of corporate governance."

Efforts are being made to provide investment and business opportunities for both women and men entrepreneurs, aiming to empower women and enhance their contributions to the country's economy, he added.

The IFC, the UN Global Compact, the Sustainable Stock Exchanges, the UN Women and the World Federation of Exchanges joined the DSE to organise the seminar marking the International Women's Day.

Hafiz Md Hasan Babu, DSE chairman, said "Currently women are working at various levels, mainly at city levels. Still, women have to face some problems in many rural areas and different levels of society."

Beginning the discussion, ATM Tariquzzaman, DSE managing director, highlighted that women can make a significant contribution to the economy as well as the society, when they have access to education, healthcare, financial resources and opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

"By investing in women, we can unlock their potential," he said.

Zareen Tasnim, programme lead, partnership for women's employment of IFC, moderated the panel discussion on this year's theme "Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress."

Additionally, IFC's Environment, Social, and Governance Officer, Lopa Rahman, presented the current status of gender equality in Bangladesh.