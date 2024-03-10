Listed firms need at least one woman independent director: State Minister for Finance

Stocks

10 March, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:14 pm

Related News

Listed firms need at least one woman independent director: State Minister for Finance

Listed companies in Bangladesh have only 6% independent women directors 

10 March, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan insisted on Sunday that all listed companies should have at least one female independent director to ensure gender equality at their boards.  

At the end of 2023, women represented only 19% of all board members in listed companies in Bangladesh, with independent women directors accounting for only 6%, according to the International Finance Corporation (IFC),

At a seminar of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on gender equality, Ayesha Khan said, "Women are not competitors of men in the workplace," also highlighting women's capability for multitasking in a short period. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She believes that with a supportive working environment, women can efficiently handle challenging tasks.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam told the seminar, "We are giving priority, opportunities and responsibilities to women as per the code of corporate governance."

Efforts are being made to provide investment and business opportunities for both women and men entrepreneurs, aiming to empower women and enhance their contributions to the country's economy, he added.

The IFC, the UN Global Compact, the Sustainable Stock Exchanges, the UN Women and the World Federation of Exchanges joined the DSE to organise the seminar marking the International Women's Day. 

Hafiz Md Hasan Babu, DSE chairman, said "Currently women are working at various levels, mainly at city levels. Still, women have to face some problems in many rural areas and different levels of society."

Beginning the discussion, ATM Tariquzzaman, DSE managing director, highlighted that women can make a significant contribution to the economy as well as the society, when they have access to education, healthcare, financial resources and opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. 

"By investing in women, we can unlock their potential," he said. 

Zareen Tasnim, programme lead, partnership for women's employment of IFC, moderated the panel discussion on this year's theme "Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress."

Additionally, IFC's Environment, Social, and Governance Officer, Lopa Rahman, presented the current status of gender equality in Bangladesh. 

Top News

state minister for finance / stocks / firms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

3h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

8h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

14h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

1h | Videos
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

3h | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

3h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

4h | Videos