British American Tobacco Bangladesh's profit drops 9% in Jan-Mar

British American Tobacco Bangladesh reported that its profit dropped over 9% in the January-March of this year compared to the previous year in the same quarter.

The company said in a statement filed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, its earnings per share was Tk7.65 during the first quarter, lowering from Tk8.44 in the same quarter previous year.

The company said in the statement, profit decreased from same period last year driven by volume de-growth and lower leaf export.

Its shares closed at Tk368 in the first trading session on Tuesday, lowering by 1.31% from the previous session.