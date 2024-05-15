Eastern Bank profit jumps 35% in Jan-Mar

The Eastern Bank reported that its consolidated profit jumped by 35% in the January-March of this year compared to the previous year in the same quarter.

The bank stated on the financial statement filing on the Dhaka bourse that its consolidated earnings per share was Tk1.20 during the quarter, which was Tk0.89 a year ago.

Its shares fell by 0.75% to settle at Tk26.50 in the first half an hour on Wednesday (15 May).